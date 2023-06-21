Meet IAS Apala Mishra: Young Achiever With Many Feathers To Her Cap

In a remarkable feat that caught widespread attention, Apala Mishra, an accomplished dentist, not only passed the Civil Services Examination but also secured the top position, setting a new record. Hailing from Basti in Uttar Pradesh, Apala's family resides in Ghaziabad. Her father, Amitabh Mishra, held the rank of Colonel in the army and has recently retired, while her brother currently serves as a Major. Education has always been a priority in Apala's family, and with her innate passion for learning, she excelled in her academic pursuits from a young age. After completing her 10th grade in Dehradun, she pursued her 11th and 12th grades in Rohini, Delhi. She then earned her Bachelor's in Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from Army College. However, driven by her aspiration to serve society, she set her sights on becoming an IAS officer.

Dedicated Preparation Journey

Following her completion of medical studies, Apala Mishra embarked on her preparation for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations instead of pursuing dental practice. Although her first attempt in 2018 was unsuccessful, she did not let the setback dampen her spirits. Undeterred, she redoubled her efforts and dedicated herself to intensive preparation. Initially, she sought guidance from coaching classes but eventually shifted her focus to self-study. When she appeared for the UPSC exam for the second time, she faced another disappointment but remained resilient. In 2020, she made her third attempt and not only qualified but also secured a place among the top 10 candidates.

Interview Round Triumph

During the interview round, Apala Mishra achieved the highest score that year. She scored 215, surpassing the previous record of 212 set in 2019. Apala reveals that throughout her UPSC preparation, she dedicated seven to eight hours of daily study and emphasized effective time management. Her diligence and perseverance paid off, and in 2022, she secured the 9th rank in the prestigious examination.

Apala Mishra's extraordinary achievement serves as an inspiration to aspiring civil servants, showcasing the power of determination and hard work. Her story highlights the transformative impact of education and the unwavering support of her family in fostering her academic pursuits. With her remarkable accomplishment, Apala now sets her sights on a promising career in the civil services, where she aims to contribute to the betterment of society through her dedication and passion.