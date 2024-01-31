trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2715904
NewsIndia
KALPANA SOREN

Meet Kalpana Soren, Hemant Soren's Wife Who Is Likely To Be Named Next Jharkhand CM

Sources within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Party suggest a seismic shift in the state's political landscape, with Kalpana Soren, poised to step into the role of Chief Minister should her husband face arrest in an alleged money laundering case.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 07:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meet Kalpana Soren, Hemant Soren's Wife Who Is Likely To Be Named Next Jharkhand CM

RANCHI: Amid swirling speculations and political manoeuvring, the spotlight shifts to Kalpana Soren, the wife of Jharkhand's incumbent Chief Minister, Hemant Soren. As rumours abound regarding her potential ascension to the state's chief minister's chair amid her husband's legal woes, Kalpana's emergence onto the political stage captivates attention and curiosity alike.

Political Crisis In Jharkhand

Sources within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Party suggest a seismic shift in the state's political landscape, with Kalpana Soren, poised to step into the role of Chief Minister should her husband face arrest in an alleged money laundering case. While initially dismissed by the Chief Minister and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, the proposition gains traction as the Enforcement Directorate prepares to interrogate Hemant Soren, raising the spectre of his potential detention.

Hurdles And Legal Complexities

The transition of power to Kalpana Soren is not without its obstacles. As discussions ensue regarding her eligibility, the necessity of securing a seat in the assembly through a by-election looms large. However, constitutional constraints regarding the timing of by-polls pose a formidable challenge, potentially complicating her path to assuming office.

Kalpana: A Multifaceted Persona

Beyond the realm of politics, Kalpana Soren emerges as a multifaceted individual with diverse interests and accomplishments. Born in 1976 in Odisha's Mayurbhanj to a businessman father and a homemaker mother, Kalpana did her graduation in engineering, followed by an MBA. She got married to Hemant Soren on February 7, 2006, and has two children - Nikhil and Ansh. With a background in engineering and an MBA to her credit, she now navigates various spheres with finesse, notably making strides in education, organic farming, and real estate.

A Woman Of Substance: Kalpana's Foray Into Politics

Kalpana Soren's foray into the public eye is not devoid of controversy. Accusations of misusing her husband's position to secure favours for her business ventures cast a shadow over her burgeoning political profile. Despite these allegations, her commitment to initiatives promoting women's and children's empowerment underscores a commitment to social causes amidst the tumult of political upheaval.

As the Jharkhand saga unfolds, Kalpana Soren has emerged as a pivotal figure amidst the turbulence of Jharkhand's political landscape. With her fate intertwined with the complexities of law and governance, her journey embodies both uncertainty and promise, offering a glimpse into the intricate interplay of power, ambition, and fate in the corridors of statehood.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan Sentenced: 'Case fixing' against Imran in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Will hijab be banned in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy
DNA Video
DNA: Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Compete with yourself, not others' says PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
DNA Video
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance
DNA Video
Republic Day Parade: DNA: Women display motorcycle daredevil stunts
DNA Video
DNA: 'ASI certified truth' of ancient temple in Gyanvapi Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: What ASI report on Gyanvapi survey revealed?