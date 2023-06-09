Neem Karoli Baba is a revered saint not only in India but across the globe. From Apple founder Steve Jobs, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg to PM Narendra Modi - high profile devotees of Neem Karoli Baba.

Neem Karoli Baba - A Follower Of Lord Hanuman

Neem Karoli Baba was a follower of Lord Hanuman, however, his devotees considered him the incarnation of Hanuman.

Neem Karoli Baba - Popular for simplicity

Unlike modern day babas, Neem Karoli baba always stayed away from ostentation. There was neither a tilak on his forehead nor a garland around his neck till the time he lived. Neem Karoli baba believed in living life like a common man, and did not allow anyone to touch his feet. If someone tried to touch him, he used to ask them to touch the feet of Lord Hanuman. Neem Karoli Baba, also known to his followers as 'Maharaj-ji', is not in this world but his devotees still believe in him with the same devotion.

Kainchi Dham Shrine - No One Ever Goes Empty-Handed

Neem Karoli Baba's ashram is in Kainchi Dham of Uttarakhand where people from all over the country come to meet him. Built-in the hilly area, this temple has temples of five deities, one of which is dedicated to Lord Hanuman. It is believed that the person who comes here never returns empty-handed.

Real Name: Lakshmi Narayan Sharma

Neem Karoli Baba, prior to his monkhood, was known by the name of Lakshminarayan Sharma. Born around 1900 in Akbarpur village of Uttar Pradesh, to a Brahmin family, he achieved self-realization when barely 17 years of age.

How did Neem Karoli Baba Get His Name?

It is a matter of British time when Baba was travelling without a ticket in first class compartment train. When TC came, he deboarded at the next station called Neem Karoli. Baba quietly sat under a tree with his tongs buried in the ground, however, to everyone's surprise the train did not move even a little even after trying hard. A local magistrate, who knew Baba, told the railway official to apologize to Baba and make him sit inside respectfully, and as soon as Baba boarded again, the train started moving.

'Miracle Of Love'

Popular author Richard Albert is also a Neem Karoli Baba devotee. He has also written a book on Baba called 'Miracle of Love'. This book describes Baba's miracles in detail.