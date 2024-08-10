Advertisement
TV SOMANATHAN

Meet Senior IAS Officer TV Somanathan, Newly Appointed Cabinet Secretary

 TV.Somanathan will take on his new responsibilities on August 30.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2024, 09:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Meet Senior IAS Officer TV Somanathan, Newly Appointed Cabinet Secretary Image: ANI

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer TV Somanathan has been appointed as the new Cabinet Secretary after Rajiv Gauba's tenure. He will take on his new responsibilities on August 30.

Rajiv Gauba took over the charge of Cabinet Secretary five years ago on August 30, 2019. He received a one-year extension last year and became one of the longest-serving Cabinet Secretary in the country.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of TV Somanathan, IAS (TN:87) as Cabinet Secretary with a tenure of two years from August 30, 2024," an official order said, ANI reported.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has also approved the appointment of TV Somanathan as Officer on Special Duty in the Cabinet Secretariat from the date he joins the assignment till he takes over as the Cabinet Secretary," it added.

Who Is TV Somanathan

TV Somanathan is a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre and currently serving as Union Finance Secretary and Secretary, Expenditure. Reportedly, Somanathan holds a Ph. D. in Economics from Calcutta University.

