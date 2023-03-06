topStoriesenglish2580412
Meghalaya Assembly's Newly Elected MLAs To Take Oath Today, UDP, PDF Pledge Support To NPP-BJP Alliance - Key Points

The Meghalaya Assembly, with 59 members, will have its first sitting on Monday and the pro-tem speaker will administer the oath of office to the new legislators.

Mar 06, 2023

New Delhi: The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected MLAs in the Meghalaya Assembly will take place on Monday (March 6, 2023). 

The new House, with 59 members, will have its first sitting on Monday and the pro-tem speaker will administer the oath of office to the legislators.

Here are key points:

  • A special session of the Meghalaya Assembly has been convened for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected MLAs and the election of the speaker.
     
  • The House will be meeting again on March 9 for the election of the speaker, commissioner, and secretary of the Assembly.
     
  • The BJP-backed NPP-led alliance with 32 MLAs has staked claim to form the next government in Meghalaya, under the leadership of Conrad K Sangma.
     
  • The National People's Party won a record 26 seats in the February 27 elections, while its ally, the BJP, got two seats.
     
  • Two major regional parties -- the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the People's Democratic Front (PDF) -- on Sunday extended their support to the NPP alliance, increasing the number of MLAs backing the Sangma-led coalition to 45.
     
  • While the UDP clinched 11 seats in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly polls, the PDF secured two.
     
  • The UDP and the PDF are allies of the NPP in the outgoing Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.
     
  • The BJP and the HSPDP (with two MLAs), besides two Independents, have already submitted their letter of support to the NPP.

