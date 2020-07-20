Meghalaya Board SSLC Class 10 Results 2020: Pass percentage at 50.31; Chetna Bose tops exam

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education has declared the MBOSE SSLC results today on the official website mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. Students can get their MBOSE SSLC result 2020 by entering their roll number and other credentials asked in the official website.

A total of 50.31 percent students cleared the SSLC, class 10 exam this year. The pass percentage of regular students is 75 percent, while 41.29 percent private candidates passed the SSLC exam with test and 25.29 percent private candidates passed the SSLC exam without test. Chetna Bose topped the exam with 568 marks followed by Sainava Modak and Ainamdaphisha P Byrsat.

West Jaintia Hills topped among districts with 69.96 per cent. The worst performing district is South Garo Hills with 26.57 per cent.

Here's the list of toppers:

MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 Toppers

1. Chetna Bose - 568

2. Sainava Modak - 565

3. Ainamdaphisha P Byrsat - 561

4. Armanki War - 555

5. Dalangkiso Myrthong - 554

6. Vyonica Dkhar, Phibajanai Khardewsaw, Balarihun Kharlukhi - 552

7. Shreya Roy Choudhury - 551

8. M Amebari Nongsiej - 550

9. Kushal Bagchi, Lakhon Larry, Brown Khonglah - 548

10.Vicky Seal - 545

A total of 50,081 students who had appeared in the class 10 exam this year.