Meghalaya Board SSLC Class 10 Results 2020: Meghalaya Board to announce result today; check megresults.nic.in

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the MBOSE class 10th or SSLC Results 2020 on Monday (July 20, 2020). The result will be declared on the council's official website mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

Students can check their score by entering the roll number and other login credentials at the official websites - mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. Nearly, 50,000 students have registered for the class 10th exam this year who will be getting their result today.

However, no fixed time of the result announcement is confirmed yet. Students can expect their MBOSE 10th SSLC Result anytime after 10 am.

Here's how to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites

Step 2: Click on the MBOSE SSLC Results 2020 link

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other required information and submit

Step 4: Your MBOSE class 10 Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and take its print out.

Students are advised to keep their admit card handy as it will be required to check their MBOSE class 10 examination results.

In 2019 SSLC exam, a total of 76.56 per cent students passed with boys outperforming girls with a pass percentage of 77.94 per cent. A total of 72.24 per cent students cleared the HSSLC exam this year.