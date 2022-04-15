हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti attacks Centre on demolition of houses in Madhya Pradesh

While referring to the demolition of House's from the minority communities in MP, targeted the BJP government and said there is a race between BJP leaders to suppress members of the minority communities in the country.

Mehbooba Mufti attacks Centre on demolition of houses in Madhya Pradesh

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti targeted the BJP government saying all efforts being done to suppress the minorities in the country. While referring to the demolition of House's from the minority communities in MP, targeted the BJP government and said there is a race between BJP leaders to suppress members of the minority communities in the country.

"The vengeance with which BJP is bulldozing India’s Constitution has now reached the homes of minorities. BJP leaders are outdoing each other in stripping Muslims of everything be it their homes, livelihood and dignity," Mufti said in a tweet.
 

"Kashmiri Muslims are often accused of being silent spectators while Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave Valley. But the criminal silence of the majority community in today’s India while BJP wrecks the very idea of India is deeply worrying and problematic" Mehbooba mufti said in another tweet.
 

Mehbooba has remained the main critic of the BJP regime in India since she was released after the abrogation of article 370 and she says BJP is trying to divide the country on a religious basis.
 

Mehbooba MuftiPDPBJPJammu and Kashmir
