Mehbooba Mufti Blames Govt For Killing Of Kashmiri Pandit ATM Gaurd in J&K

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday (February 26) condemned the killing of Kashmiri Pandit ATM guard and said that this is the complete failure of the government. Attacking the government PDP chief said, "these kinds of incidents are being used by the particular political party to defame Muslims and gain political mileage". She further said that there are few minority community members left in Kashmir Valley who didn't leave this place despite adverse situations and targeting them is totally unacceptable and condemnable.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah also condemned the killing and extended his condolences to the deceased's family. ''Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Sanjay Pandith of Achan in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. Sanjay was working as a bank security guard & was killed in a militant attack earlier today. I unequivocally condemn this attack & send my condolences to his loved ones, '' tweeted Omar.

Terrorists shot dead a bank security guard identified as Sanjay Sharma from the Achan area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir. Police said that terrorists fired upon the Bank Guard who got injured in the incident and later after being shifted to the hospital succumbed to his injuries.



The slain was identified as Sanjay Sharma, son of Kashi Nath Sharma of the Achan area in Pulwama. The deceased who was around 40 years old and was living with the family in the same area. Soon after his killing, security forces reached the spot and laid a cordon to nab the assailants.

''Terrorists fired upon one civilian from the minority community namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to the local market. He was shifted to the hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. There was Armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow,'' said the Police tweet.

The Police started a massive search operation in the area, but terrorists managed to flee from the attack spot. Meanwhile, on social networks a terror outfit by the name of the 'united liberation front' has taken the responsibility for the attack, however, it has not been confirmed by any security agencies.

''A member of the minority community, Sanjay Sharma was shot at by terrorists. We are sifting the information and the terrorists involved in the killing will be neutralised soon. We are also making sure to not let terrorists succeed in their plans. We have started the investigation and soon will be able to neutralize the terrorists involved in the attack, '' said Rayees Mohammad Bhat, DIG South Kashmir, JK Police.

The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, also strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack on Sh Sanjay Kumar Sharma in Pulwama. He said the administration is standing strong with the bereaved family. "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The administration has given a free hand to the security forces to deal with the terrorists and we will continue to combat such acts of terrorism firmly and decisively," the Lt Governor said.



