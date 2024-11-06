Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes NC Resolution On Article 370, Calls For Stronger Language And Clarity

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed dissatisfaction with the recent resolution on Article 370 passed by the National Conference (NC) in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, calling it a "half-hearted" effort.

Mufti remarked that the language used in the resolution seemed hesitant and failed to fully convey a demand for the complete restoration of Articles 370 and 35A.

"The language could have been stronger. This is a half-hearted attempt, and we are considering bringing amendments to the resolution," Mufti said during a press conference. She noted that while NC's resolution acknowledged concerns over the 2019 revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, it did not explicitly condemn what she described as an unconstitutional decision.

Mufti questioned the resolution’s vague call for "dialogue on the matter," asking, "Dialogue with whom?" She stressed that the NC should have firmly stated the demand for full restoration of Article 370, aligning with the strong sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The PDP president emphasized her party’s commitment to opposing the 2019 revocation and supporting full restoration, in line with PDP’s election promises.