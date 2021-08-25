Mehbooba Mufti hails Congress’ legacy, targets BJP for ‘selling’ India

Srinagar: PDP Chief and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday (August 25) heaped praise on the Congress governments since independence for the development of India and the positive relationship they shared with the erstwhile state.

She attacked the present government led by BJP for “selling what Congress built in 70 years”.

Addressing party workers in Shopian district, Mufti said, “What Congress built in some 70 years, these people (BJP) have sold that. The people of Jammu and Kashmir should not have any grudge against the government of India. What in last 70 years the leadership of India, especially the Congress had built in this country, they have sold all that. They are selling roads, petrol pumps, airports, railway stations, power projects.”

Asked about the Centre’s plan to ban Hurriyat, Mufti said, “See what they are doing, whether there is an activist, politician, or student, they put them in jail. What’s the big deal about Hurriyat!”

Mufti said that there may be some flaws in the Congress, but “you should agree that Jammu and Kashmir acceded with that India which was Nehru's India, where brotherhood was Indra's India, which was Gandhi's India”.

Congress has played a big role in the accession of Jammu and Kashmir with India, she added.

“If Jawaharlal Nehru had not been there and the secular culture, which is being destroyed now, I don't think that Jammu and Kashmir would have become a part of India, she said.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mufti said that she warned him against using force against the Kashmiris.

“I told the Prime Minister in the meeting that the way you are using the stick in Jammu and Kashmir, you are humiliating people. If you keep going like this, then its result will not be good,” she said.

Mufti said the Centre is lying that all the political leaders are released from jail.

“So many political leaders are still in jails. So many people are being released after ten, twelve years,” she said.

