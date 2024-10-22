Mehbooba Mufti Warns Govt Against Pressuring Non-Local Laborers To Leave Kashmir

PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that the J-K administration is pressuring non-local labourers to leave the region following the recent terrorist attack in Sonamarg, which claimed seven lives. Mufti also called for a more measured response, warning that hasty decisions could damage Kashmir’s social and economic stability and tarnish the region's image on a national level.

In her social media post, Mufti stressed that expelling non-locals could send a dangerous signal to the rest of the country, undermining the recent peaceful elections held in the Union Territory. She pointed out the risk of this move provoking retaliatory sentiments in other states where Kashmiri workers and students reside, potentially putting their safety at risk.

“Kashmiris living outside the valley could face similar hostility if we force these workers to leave in such a manner. The situation needs to be handled with care,” Mufti said.

She also emphasised the contributions of non-local labourers to the region’s economy, especially in sectors like construction, agriculture, and service industries, warning that their sudden departure could lead to severe labour shortages and halt critical projects.

The former chief minister called on current political leaders, including Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to ensure that labourers are given enough time to return home safely rather than being abruptly forced out.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police quickly responded to Mehbooba Mufti, quoting IGP Kashmir and said, “Social media reports claiming that the local administration has asked non-local workers to leave the valley are false. The Jammu and Kashmir Police is committed to ensuring security and fostering a safe environment for all individuals to pursue their livelihoods without fear or intimidation. The general public is advised not to pay heed to such false information on social media platforms.”

Although security has been beefed up across the Kashmir Valley after the Gagangeer attack, extra deployments can be seen on the roads in Kashmir.