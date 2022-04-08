New Delhi: The Congress, which is constantly targeting the ruling BJP government regarding rising fuel prices and inflation on Friday said that the ‘mehngai wave’ will be more brutal on the common man than the summer ‘heatwave.’

The comments came amid the rising costs of lemon along with other essential commodities, including LPG, petrol and diesel, and said this summer the `Mehngai wave` will overtake the heatwave.

Taking a dig at the Centre, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Lemon (Nimbu) prices cross Rs 300 and Green Chillies now cost more than Fuel. Hope FM drinks nimbu pani and consumes chillies unlike onion to realise the impact of price rise !!”

"BJP Govt manufactured "Mehngai Wave" will be more brutal than Heat Wave this summer !!" he said.

The opposition also attacked the opposition amid reports that the LPG cost in India was the highest in the world and alleged that the claims of the Modi government are getting exposed.

Shergill tweeted: "This is how much BJP slogans `Ache Din, Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas, Desh Nahi Jhukne Dunga` are costing the Nation !!

"Bhaiyo Bheno Dekho BJP Ka Kamaal -"Sarkar Maalamal-Janta Kangaal" !!"

Protest against fuel prices

Congress has been holding nationwide protests against the Centre against the rising fuel prices in the country.

"Mehangai Mukt Bharat" marches were held in all states in front of Raj Bhavans and state secretariats raising voices against the "constant exploitation of common people by the Modi government".

The party has pointed out that the government is not satisfied with earning nearly Rs 26 lakh crore by way of unprecedentedly high excise rates, the recent spate of taxes are going to put a burden of additional Rs 1.56 lakh crore on the people.

Fuel prices in India

Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.

There have been14 increases in prices in 17 days since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

(With IANS inputs)

