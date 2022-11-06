‘Meri Chamakti Delhi’: Congress unveils campaign poster for upcoming MCD polls

New Delhi: Indian National Congress unveiled its poster for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections on Sunday, November 6. The poster features the slogan ‘Dil Jeeta hai, Dilli jeetenge’ as a part of their campaign for the MCD elections. Congress revealed the poster through its official Delhi Congress Twitter Handle.

The slogan is in connection to the ongoing campaign of Bharat Jodo Yatra of the INC where the party has been claiming that the campaign has reached out to a massive amount of people and has won the hearts of the Indians. In the poster, the party has given a new definition for the MCD abbreviation and has defined it as “Meri Chamakti Delhi”.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit also features on the poster along with the images of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Party President Mallikarjun Kharge. Anil Chaudhary, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President could also be seen on the poster.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra continued in Telangana on Sunday. On the 60th day of his walkathon, the Congress MP started walking at Alladurg in Medak district on Sunday morning.

Congress is looking to revive its party through a total overhaul with the party getting a Non-Gandhi president for the first time in 24 years. Mallikarjun Kharge was elected as the party president after he contested an election against Shashi Tharoor and came out victorious to secure the top role.

MCD elections will be held on December 4 while the counting of votes will be done on December 7. Addressing a press conference on Friday, the Delhi State Election Commissioner Commissioner Vijay Dev said that the Model code of conduct has been implemented in Delhi from November 4.

Earlier, the Delhi Congress had questioned the reduction of wards from 272 to 250. The Delhi Congress had also alleged a conspiracy to reduce the representation of the Dalit community in this regard, as the reserved seats have been reduced from 46 to 42. Notably, AAP Delhi raised concerns that there is no equal distribution of population in the delimitation of wards.