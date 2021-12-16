Metro Man E Sreedharan quits politics

New Delhi: Retired Engineer E Sreedharan, who is popularly known as the ‘Metro Man of India’, on Thursday (December 16) said that he will quit active politics. The leader joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the Kerala polls in February.

Sreedharan joined BJP to contest the last Kerala Assembly elections, which he lost to Congress candidates in the Palakkad Assembly constituency.

According to ANI, the BJP leader said that politics doesn’t interest him anymore.

However, while addressing the media in his hometown on Mallapuram, said that his age was the reason for his retirement from active politics, claiming that nothing can be accomplished in the Assembly with just one legislator.

"Many people do not know; I am 90 years old now and I am in the advanced stage as far as my age is considered. When I say I am quitting active politics, it doesn't mean I am leaving politics. When I lost the polls, I felt sad, but now I am not sad because with one legislator nothing can be done", IANS quoted Sreedharan as saying.

Sreedharan also noted that he was never a politician but a bureaucrat.

"I was never a politician as I am a bureaucrat and even though I am not going to be active in politics, I can always serve the people in other ways. I have three Trusts and I have work in that to be done," added Sreedharan.

Live TV