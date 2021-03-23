MHA gives compulsory retirement to famous UP cadre IPS officer Amitabh Thakur

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given a compulsory retirement to famous IPS officer Amitabh Thakur of the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

According to reports, a written order issued by the Home Ministry said that Amitabh Thakur has been given retirement even before the completion of his service with immediate effect in the public interest.

The Home Ministry order said that Thakur was not found fit to be retained for the remaining tenure of his service. The controversial IOS officer himself took to Twitter to inform that he has been given a compulsory retirement by the Home Ministry.

He further shared that he had just received the VRS order, stating that the government no longer needs his services and hence given a premature retirement.

Thakur had in 2017 urged the Centre to dispose of his request for change of cadre, saying the "bias" against him does not exist anymore following the Samajwadi Party's rout in the polls.

Thakur had earlier sent an application to the Union Home Ministry for a change of cadre from Uttar Pradesh to any other state, citing a threat to his life.

In a letter to the Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, he said, "I had sought cadre change in view of serious threat to my life and family after Mulayam Singh Yadav's phone call.

Thakur was suspended on July 13, 2015, days after he had accused Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav of threatening him. The state government had then initiated a vigilance inquiry against him. However, the Lucknow bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal had stayed the suspension of Thakur in April and ordered his reinstatement with full salary with effect from October 11, 2015.

He had also requested the Centre to get the departmental inquiries against him transferred to some other state, alleging bias and irregularities on the part of the senior state government functionaries.

