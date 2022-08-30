MHT CET: The MHT CET Answer Key 2022 will be released on September 1, 2022 as per the schedule. The display of question paper, candidates' response and the correct answer key in candidate login will be released. After the release of provisional answer key, candidates will be able to raise challenges, in case of any error. Soon after the window closes to raise objection, the officials will soon announce the MAH CET MBA results 2022. This year, the MAH CET 2022 for MBA was held on 23rd, 24th, and 25th August.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State conducted the MHT CET 2022 Exams in the month of August. The state cell has now released an official schedule regarding the release date of answer key, grievances/ objections and the result.

MHT CET 2022: Here is how you can download the Answer Key

Visit the official website of MAHACET on cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on MHT CET Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

The answer key will appear on the screen and candidates can check the answers.

Download the answer key and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the schedule, the MHT CET Result 2022 along with the scorecard will be made available on or before September 15, 2022. The scorecard will be made active once it is released and candidates will be able to check it through the candidate login option.