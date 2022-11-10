MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 3 admission process begins TODAY at mahacet.org- Check details here
MHT CET Counselling 2022: Candidates who have been allotted seats in the third round of the Common Admission Process, CAP can accept the offered seat and proceed with the self-verification process via their login portal, details below.
Trending Photos
MHT CET Counselling 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, MHT CET 2022 admission process begins for the CAP Round 3. Candidates who have received seats in the Common Admission Process' third round may accept the seat offer and continue with the self-verification procedure using their login page. To access the MHT CET login, candidates must provide their application ID and birthdate. Candidates whose seats have been assigned for the first time must self-verify their seat assignment. "All eligible candidates who participated in Round III and were allotted the seat for the first time shall self-verify the seat allotment.
The candidates who have been allotted the seat for the first time in Round III shall pay the seat acceptance fee through his/her login by online mode," according to the official statement posted on the website. The last date to complete your admission process as per the MHT CET Counselling Round 3 is November 12 up to 3 pm.
MHT CET Admission 2022: Here’s how to access the login
- Go to the official website--mahacet.org
- On the appeared homepage, click on the BTech/BE admission tab
- Now, click on the login window and a new login page would appear
- Key in your application ID and date of birth
- Access the login and proceed with the further admission process
- Pay the seat acceptance fee and submit your representation
When Round 3 of the admissions process was over, the state cell would publish the list of open spots (if any). Only candidates who have registered will be able to complete the application procedure.
Live Tv
More Stories