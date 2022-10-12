MHT CET Final Merit List 2022 RELEASED on mahacet.org- Direct link to check list here
MHT CET Counselling 2022 final merit list is released, scroll down for the direct link to check merit list, MHT CET Counselling 2022 for B.Tech and B.E. Admissions is now being held by the Maharashtra CET Cell.
Trending Photos
MHT CET Counselling 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test, MHT CET Counselling 2022 final merit list is declared by the state cell. Candidates will be able to check and download the list from the official website-- mahacet.org. The final merit list is available in an open PDF form, so candidates will be required to search theor application ID number to check their staus. For further detials, candidates can log in to the counseling portal using their application number and date of birth.
Direct link to merit list
MHT CET 2022 final merit list: Here's how to download
Visit the official site of fe2022.mahacet.org.
Click on MHT CET 2022 final merit list link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your merit list will be displayed on the screen.
Check the merit list and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The MHT CET Counselling 2022 for B.Tech and B.E. Admissions is now being held by the Maharashtra CET Cell. According to the official timetable, the MHT CET's Cap Round 1 will start tomorrow, October 13, 2022.
Live Tv
More Stories