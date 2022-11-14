MHT CET LLB 3 year CAP Round 2 Merit List to be RELEASED TOMORROW at cetcell.mahacet.org- Check time and more here

MHT CET LLB 3 year: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will be releasing the MHT CET LLB 3 year CAP Round 2 Merit list tomorrow, November 15, 2022 as per the schedule. Candidates note that the merit list will be released in alphabetical order on the website,llb3cap22.mahacet.org or on cetcell.mahacet.org. As per the schedule, the alphabetical merit list is scheduled to be released tomorrow and once the merit list is out, those candidates whose names are allotted will have to complete their greivances related to the merit list. These candidates will be given a chance to edit their application and upload the relevant documents through the candidate login.

MH CET 3-year LLB round 2 counselling 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of MH CET counselling 2022 - llb5cap22.mahacet.org.

Click on the link with the option of an alphabetical merit list in the notification section.

Open the PDF and check your roll number and rank in the given alphabetical list.

Based on the changes made by the candidates, the MHT CET Cell will release the Final Merit List for CAP Round 2 on November 18, 2022. The seat allocation round 2 will be released on November 21, 2022. Once the alphabetical merit list is released, the direct link will be provided here.