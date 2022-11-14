topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
MHT CET LLB 3 YEAR

MHT CET LLB 3 year CAP Round 2 Merit List to be RELEASED TOMORROW at cetcell.mahacet.org- Check time and more here

Based on the changes made by the candidates, the MHT CET Cell will release the Final Merit List for CAP Round 2 on November 18, 2022. The seat allocation round 2 will be released on November 21, 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 03:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MHT CET LLB 3 year CAP Round 2 Merit List to be RELEASED TOMORROW at cetcell.mahacet.org- Check time and more here

MHT CET LLB 3 year: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will be releasing the MHT CET LLB 3 year CAP Round 2 Merit list tomorrow, November 15, 2022 as per the schedule. Candidates note that the merit list will be released in alphabetical order on the website,llb3cap22.mahacet.org or on cetcell.mahacet.org. As per the schedule, the alphabetical merit list is scheduled to be released tomorrow and once the merit list is out, those candidates whose names are allotted will have to complete their greivances related to the merit list. These candidates will be given a chance to edit their application and upload the relevant documents through the candidate login. 

MH CET 3-year LLB round 2 counselling 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of MH CET counselling 2022 - llb5cap22.mahacet.org.
Click on the link with the option of an alphabetical merit list in the notification section.
Open the PDF and check your roll number and rank in the given alphabetical list.

Based on the changes made by the candidates, the MHT CET Cell will release the Final Merit List for CAP Round 2 on November 18, 2022. The seat allocation round 2 will be released on November 21, 2022. Once the alphabetical merit list is released, the direct link will be provided here. 

Live Tv

mht cet llb 3 yearMHT CET 2022mht cet llbmerit listMHT CETmht cet llb 3 yearcap round 2merit list

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal
DNA Video
DNA: China troubled by rising cases of COVID-19
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
DNA Video
DNA: New 'danger' is spreading in the country
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 11, 2022
DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss