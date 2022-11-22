topStoriesenglish
MHT CET LLB 3 year CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment result RELEASED at llb3cap22.mahacet.org- Direct link to check here

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Concerned candidates should know that allotment order was released yesterday. However, soon after its release, the Maharashtra State CET Cell announced its cancellation, details below.

MHT CET Counselling 2022: MAH CET LLB 3 Years Counselling CAP Round 2 seat allotment result has been released today, November 22. Previously, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test, CET Cell was supposed to release it on November 21. However, the CET cell revoked the MAH LLB 3 years Counselling seat allocation results. A new allotment result for the MAH LLB 3 Years Counselling has been released today. Students will need to provide their roll number, birthdate, and other necessary information in order to check the same. MAH LLB 3 Years Counselling is only for candidates who passed the MAH CET 2022 Exam for LLB 3 Years courses. In order to be admitted into the three-year Bachelor of Law, LLB programme at several state institutions and universities in Maharashtra, students must apply.

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Go to official website
  • Click on login tab
  • Then enter login ID and password
  • Post logging in, the result will be displayed
  • Check and download the same
  • Take its printout for future reference

MHT CET Counselling 2022; direct link here

Candidates who are worried should be aware that the allocation order was published yesterday. The Maharashtra State CET Cell, however, declared its cancellation shortly after it was published. As a result of Rajarshi Shahu College of Law, Vikhroli, Mumbai, failing to contact the Directorate of Higher Education during the withdrawal of one division, the allotment result was cancelled, according to an official notice.

