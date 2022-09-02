MHT CET MAH B.Planning Result 2022 DECLARED at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here
MAH B.Planning Result 2022 is now available on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org, scroll down for direct link to check result.
MAH B.Planning Result 2022 CET: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the result of MAH B.Planning 2022 CET. Candidates can now check their result on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
Here's how to download MAH B.Planning 2022 CET result
- Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org
- On the homepage, click on MAH-B.Planning 2022 scorecard link available
- Entre your application number and date of birth
- Submit and your MAH B.Planning result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
- Check and download the result
MAH B.Planning 2022 result- Direct link
