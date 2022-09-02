NewsIndia
MHT CET

MHT CET MAH B.Planning Result 2022 DECLARED at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

MAH B.Planning Result 2022 is now available on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org, scroll down for direct link to check result.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 04:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MHT CET MAH B.Planning Result 2022 DECLARED at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

MAH B.Planning Result 2022 CET: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the result of MAH B.Planning 2022 CET. Candidates can now check their result on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Here's how to download MAH B.Planning 2022 CET result

  1. Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. On the homepage, click on MAH-B.Planning 2022 scorecard link available
  3. Entre your application number and date of birth
  4. Submit and your MAH B.Planning result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  5. Check and download the result

MAH B.Planning 2022 result- Direct link

 

Live Tv

MHT CETcet cellcetcell.mahacet.org 2022MHT CET 2022mhtcet2022.mahacet.org 2022MHT CET Answer keyCETmht cet result 2022mahacet. orgmhtcetcet answer key 2022cet result 2022mht cet official websitemahacet.org 2022cet cell.mahacet.orgwww.mahacet.org 2022cetcell. mahacet. orgcetcellMht Cet Resultmahresult.nic.in 2022mhcetmahacetmht cet cell

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature
DNA Video
DNA: Why the youth are running away from responsibilities?
DNA Video
DNA: UN report on condition of Uyghur Muslims in China
DNA Video
DNA: Resignations on Moral Rights are outdated now!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Is common man's life, the cheapest thing in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: A helmet that is complete air purifier!
DNA Video
DNA: Rebellious attitude of PoK against Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Gorbachev become a Western hero?