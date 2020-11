New Delhi: An MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed over Arabian sea on Thursday night. The Indian Navy said that the aircraft which was operating at sea was ditched at about 5pm on November 26, 2020.

One pilot has been rescued while search is in progress by air and surface units for the second pilot, the Indian Navy informed.

This is third such crash of an MiG-29K aircraft in the past 12 months.

(More details awaited)

