Migrants resort to violence in Gujarat's Surat, pelt stones at police, damage vehicles; 50 detained

Surat: Demanding a return passage to their home states, agitated migrant workers hit the street and clashed with the police at Mora village in Gujarat's Surat district on Saturday (May 9). According to a report, hundreds of them clashed with police and pelted stones at vehicles of police personnel during the violent protest.

The incident took place in Mora village near the industrial town of Hazira. An official said that protesting workers demanded that the district administration arranges for their travel back to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, among others.

Most of these labourers worked in industrial units at Hazira and lived in Mora village, the official said, adding that the police had cordoned off the area and tightened security there.

According to a police official, over 50 workers were detained for violating lockdown norms, assaulting police personnel and disturbing law and order situation in the city.

A team of State Reserve Police has been deployed in the area to monitor the situation.