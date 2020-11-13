हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assam earthquake

Mild earthquake of 3.2 magnitude jolts Assam

Mild earthquake measuring  3.7 on the Richter Scale had hit Assam's Karbi Anglong in the early hours of Friday, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS). 

Mild earthquake of 3.2 magnitude jolts Assam

Karbi Anglong: Mild earthquake measuring  3.7 on the Richter Scale had hit Assam's Karbi Anglong in the early hours of Friday, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS). 

Taking to Twitter, National Centre for Seismology said, ''Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 13-11-2020, 03:23:49 IST, Lat: 26.45 & Long: 93.61, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: 61km N of Dimapur, Nagaland, India.''

 

On November 3, an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya besides neighboring Bangladesh. The tremor was recorded at a shallow depth of 10 km on latitude 26.69 North and longitude 91.15 degree East with epicenter at Nongstoin in Meghalaya. Nongstoin is 81 kiliometres from Guwahati, the capital city of Assam.

 

Tags:
Assam earthquakeEarthquakeKarbi Anglong
