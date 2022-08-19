Forest and Environment Minister Tej Pratap Yadav has come into controversy in the Mahagathbandhan government of Bihar. Tej Pratap took a meeting of the department on Thursday, in which Shailesh Kumar, husband of Misa Bharti, his sister and daughter of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, was also seen. When Tej Pratap was meeting with the officials of the department, Shailesh Kumar was sitting there. Controversy has arisen over Shailesh coming to the official meeting without any government post.

Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand took a jibe at the government and said that no one should take minister Tej Pratap lightly. Shailesh Kumar is more intelligent than all the ministers of RJD. Tej Pratap will prove to be the best minister if he has his blessings.

On this matter, RJD spokesperson Shashi Yadav said in a conversation with a channel that Shailesh Yadav had gone to meet Tej Pratap for some work. The meeting was going on, so he was asked to sit there and wait. It is not a crime to go to a minister's chamber. Shailesh Kumar did not give any instructions or orders to any officer.

Let us inform that since the formation of the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, the controversy has started. Controversy continues over the warrant against Law Minister Kartikeya Singh. Apart from this, BJP has surrounded Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh for embezzling rice and Education Minister Chandrashekhar for keeping cartridges. BJP is alleging the return of Jungle Raj in the state.