Minor brutally raped in Delhi, admitted to AIIMS in critical condition

In a gruesome incident, a minor has been brutally raped and critically injured with a sharp weapon in Paschim Vihar area of the national capital. The 12-year-old girl was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on August 4 evening by the Delhi Police in a blood-soaked condition.

The body of the child has deep wounds and there was constant bleeding from her private part. Her whole body was soaked with blood and there were injury marks, of a sharp weapon, on the back of her head and body. The team of doctors referred her to AIIMS after initial treatment.

Currently, the child is undergoing treatment at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The condition of the minor is said to be critical and she is fighting for her life.

According to the police, the incident took place with the girl at a time when she was alone. The police have started an investigation by registering a case against the unknown under POCSO and attempt to murder. Till now the police has not been able to trace the accused.

This incident comes a few weeks after another minor girl, who tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19, was raped in a COVID-19 care centre in south Delhi. The two boys, accused of raping the 13-year-old, have also video recorded the incident on their phone. The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested the two accused.

The incident took place on July 15 at 2.30 am, when the girl was on her way to the washroom in the care centre, she told Zee News. The two boys allegedly grabbed her from behind, undressed her, took her to the washroom and while one of them committed the heinous act, his accomplice filmed the incident. They later threatened the girl with death if she told anyone about this incident.

The girl tested positive on July 11 and she shifted to the care centre where she met a girl. She introduced the rape survivor to the two boys for playing carrom and asked her to befriend them. All of them were infected with the virus.

One of the rapists along with his mother repeatedly apologized to the girl. The role of the girl who introduced the minor to the accused is under investigation. The police have said that they all are well-known to each other.