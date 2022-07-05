Kolkata: Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty, who had joined the saffron camp ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls, on Monday arrived at the state BJP office, his first visit since last year's assembly polls, and vowed to work for the party. Yesteryears' Bollywood heart-throb Mithun Chakraborty, had joined the BJP at a mega-rally at Brigade Parade Ground in March last year, just days ahead of the assembly polls.

Although he didn't contest the election, he took an active part in the election campaign as he crisscrossed the length and breadth of the state canvassing for BJP candidates.

However, after the elections, Chakraborty had withdrawn from active politics.

Could not participate in political activities as I was not well: Mithun Chakraborty

"I was not well for the last year, so I could not participate in political activities and neither come to the party office. The party has assigned me a few tasks, and I will do my best to fulfil those duties. I will work for the party in the state," Chakraborty told reporters at the state BJP office.

He said he had always wanted to work for the underprivileged, and the saffron camp has given him a platform to fulfill his aspiration.

"I want to continue to work for the people of the state. For me, Bengal comes first," he said.

"I will do whatever I am asked to by the party ... And who knows that the tally of 18 (Lok Sabha) seats in 2019 might reach 36 seats in 2024 if people support us," Chakraborty said.

Earlier on Monday, he arrived at the state BJP office and held a marathon meeting with state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and other senior state BJP leaders. According to state BJP sources, the party has plans to have Chakraborty on board for the saffron camp's plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The septuagenarian actor sprang to stardom with his role as a tribal archer in Mrinal Sen's film 'Mrigayaa' in 1976, for which he won the National Film Award for the best actor.