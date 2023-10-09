Mizoram Election 2023: Voting Date, Time, Nominations, Result, Full Schedule, All You Need To Know

The Election Commission of India has announced the date for Mizoram Assembly Election 2023. The state is currently governed by the Mizo National Front (MNF) and is being led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga. The main challenger to the MNF is The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) an alliance of six regional parties. On the other hand, the Congress will look to dethrone the MNF and the BJP will look to gain more seats in the state to strengthen its presence there. Mizoram assembly has a total of 40 seats and the majority mark is 21 seats. The MNF had won 27 seats in the last assembly election while the ZPM had bagged six seats, Congress five and the BJP one seat.

Mizoram Election 2023 Date, Time

The elections in Mizoram will be held in single phase on November 7. The filing of nominations will start on October 13. The voting time is likely to be between 7 am to 5 pm.

Mizoram Election 2023 Results

The polls for the 40 assembly seats are likely to be held in November and the counting of votes will take place on December 3 along with other poll-bound states.

Mizoram Election 2023 Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: October 13

Start of nomination: October 13

Last Date of making nominations: October 20

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: October 21

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: October 23

Date of Poll: November 7

Date of Counting: December 3

Date before which election shall be completed: December 5

Five states are going to the polls in November this year - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. The results of these state assembly elections will be crucial given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a third straight term. The results are likely to be the true semi-finals in the run-up to the parliamentary polls next year.