Mizoram Hit Hard By Cyclone Remal: Death Toll Rises To 27

The aftermath of the ‘Remal’ storm claimed at least 27 lives in the Melthum, Hlimen, Falkawn, and Salem Veng areas of Mizoram.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: May 29, 2024, 06:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Cyclone Remal claimed at least 27 lives in the Melthum, Hlimen, Falkawn, and Salem Veng areas of Mizoram’s Aizawl on Tuesday. The aftermath of the ‘Remal’ storm that hit Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal on Sunday caused continued rainfall and landslides in the northeastern region of the country. 

According to the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram, a total of 27 bodies have been recovered so far as rescue operations are ongoing with the help of State Disaster Response Force personnel along with Melthum Local Council and YMA. 

Chief Minister Lalduhoma declared financial aid of Rs 4 lakh for the deceased; he also announced a State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) of Rs 15 crore. 

Lalduhoma and DM&R Minister K Sapdanga will give Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased at Hlimen, and the other half of the ex-gratia will be given later, as per SDRF norms, reported news agency ANI. 

Meanwhile, the Power and Electricity (P&E) and Public Health Engineering (PHE) departments announced that electricity and water supply would be interrupted until further notice due to landslides and floods damaging the electric lines and water pumps. 

According to reports from Mizoram DIPR, the cyclone resulted in 14 deaths in Melthum, 4 in Hlimen, 3 in Salem, 2 each in Falkawn and Aibawk, and 1 each in Lungsei and Kelsih within Aizawl district.

(Based on inputs from ANI)

