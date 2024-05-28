Advertisement
MIZORAM STONE QUARRY COLLAPSE

Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse: 10 Dead, Several Feared Trapped Amid Heavy Rains

A stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram’s Aizawl district due to continuous rain on Tuesday morning around 6 am in Melthum and Hlimen region.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: May 28, 2024, 11:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Aizawl Quarry Collapse: At least 10 people died and several others went missing when a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram’s Aizawl district due to continuous rain on Tuesday morning. The wall crumbled around 6 am in Melthum and Hlimen region on the southern outskirts of Aizawl town, police said. 

Following the incident, a total of five bodies have been recovered while the rescue operations are ongoing to free others trapped inside the debris. According to police the recovery is being affected by the incessant rainfall. While there are reports of landslide at several place in the state.  

Police informed that link of the state to the rest of the country is currently disrupted after landslide on National Highway 6 at Hunthar. He added that some intra-state highways too are affected. 

Meanwhile, the schools are directed to stay closed while government offices except essential services are advised to work from home.  

(With inputs from PTI) 

