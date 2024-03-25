Assam MLA Bharat Chandra Narah Quits Congress After Wife Denied Ticket For Lok Sabha Polls
New Delhi: Bharat Chandra Narah, the MLA representing Nowboicha in Assam's Lakhimpur district, tendered his resignation from the Indian National Congress on Monday. The move follows the Congress party's announcement of Uday Shankar Hazarika as its candidate for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat, a decision that Narah reportedly found disappointing. Narah had hoped for his wife, Ranee Narah, a former Union Minister, to be nominated for the seat. Narah conveyed his resignation in a concise one-line letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Additionally, on Sunday, Narah stepped down from his position as chairman of Assam Congress' media cell, reported PTI
Assam Congress MLA Bharat Chandra Narah tenders his resignation from the party. pic.twitter.com/3aauZNQFYm — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024
