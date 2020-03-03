MNS threatens Taarak Mehta makers for calling Hindi common 'language Of Mumbai'

Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday (March 3) threatened the makers of popular Indian daily soap Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for claiming in of the episodes that Hindi is the common 'language of Mumbai'.

Maharashtra Navnirman Film Staff chairman Ameya Khopkar said that the show's makers know that 'Marathi' is the most common language in Mumbai and but they decided to mislead the people through their show. Khopkar called the makers of the show as 'Gujarati insects' and threatened to teach them a lesson.

In the video, one of the characters of the popular TV show said, "That our Gokuldham is in Mumbai and the common language of Mumbai is Hindi and hence we write the 'Suvichar' (Thought for the day) in Hindi. Soiimiarky if pour society was in Chennai we must have written it in Tamil..."

MNS general secretary Shalini Thackeray also echoed similar feelings and said, "If these SAB TV does not agree that Mumbai's 'common language' is not Hindi but Marathi. Then the Maharashtra soldiers will have to write 'Suvichar' under their ears! That too in Marathi! Then they Can you read the 'Marathi thoughts under your ear' properly!!"

Reacting to the row, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah creator Asit Kumar Modi tweeted, “Mumbai is in Maharashtra and our Maharashtra’s language is Marathi. There is no doubt in this.”

मुंबई महाराष्ट्र में है और हमारे महाराष्ट्र की राजभाषा भाषा मराठी ही है. इस में कोई डाउट नहीं है. मैं भारतीय हूँ . महाराष्ट्रियन हूँ और गुजराती भी हूँ. सारी भारतीय भाषाओं का सम्मान करता हूँ. जय हिन्द, — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) March 3, 2020

“I am an Indian, a Maharashtrian and a Gujarati too. And I respect all the languages. Jai Hind,” he added.