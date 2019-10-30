Moderate earthquake hits Gujarat, no casualties reported

New Delhi: A mild earthquake shook parts of Gujarat on Wednesday. The tremors were felt in five different places.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit Mahua, while in Jamnagar and Bachau, the intensity was 2.6 and 2.4 respectively.

The quake led to panic among the residents of the area. However, no casualty or damage to property was reported so far.

Live TV

Just last month, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 shook parts of Gujarat's Banaskantha district. Earlier in June, another earthquake was experienced in the same area.

Meanwhile, in August, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 had hit Kutch district of Gujarat The tremors were also felt in Bhachau city.