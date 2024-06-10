Modi 3.0 Cabinet Portfolio Allocation Full List: From Finance To Home, Check Who Got What

A day after the swearing-in ceremony of the National Democratic Alliance cabinet including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government will today allocate portfolios to its ministers. The BJP is likely to retain key ministries like Home Ministry, Finance, External Affairs and Defence. The NDA allies like the JDS, JDU, LJP-RV and Shiv Sena have also got their share of the ministries as per the alliance deal.

Of all the allies of the NDA, only NCP-Ajit Pawar was left out of the cabinet as the party rejected the offer of Minister of State with Independent Charge saying it would be a demotion for its candidate Praful Patel. Patel had earlier served as cabinet minister in the UPA government. The BJP has assured the NCP of resolving the issue in the coming days.

Speaking to leaders of the neighbouring countries who attended the swearing-in ceremony, PM Modi said that participation of the foreign dignitaries reaffirm India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy. PM Modi shared his dedication to serving the vast population of India, aiming to propel the nation to greater heights of progress.

"Took oath as Prime Minister at the ceremony earlier this evening. I look forward to serving 140 crore Indians and working with the Council of Ministers to take India to new heights of progress. Congratulations to all those who have taken oath today. This team of Ministers is a great blend of youth and experience, and we will leave no stone unturned in improving the lives of people," said PM Modi in a post on X.

Leaders from India's neighbourhood - Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh joined PM Modi at the stage in Rashtrapati Bhavan after he took oath as the Prime Minister.

Below is the full list of the minister and their cabinet portfolio:

(**This list will be updated once portfolios are allocated)

Minister Portfolio Party Narendra Modi Cabinet Ministers Raj Nath Singh Amit Shah Nitin Jairam Gadkari Jagat Prakash Nadda Shivraj Singh Chouhan Nirmala Sitharaman Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Manohar Lal H. D. Kumaraswamy Piyush Goyal Dharmendra Pradhan Jitan Ram Manjhi Rajiv Ranjan Singh Sarbananda Sonowal Dr. Virendra Kumar Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu Pralhad Joshi Jual Oram Giriraj Singh Ashwini Vaishnaw Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Bhupender Yadav Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Annpurna Devi Kiren Rijiju Hardeep Singh Puri Mansukh Mandaviya G. Kishan Reddy Chirag Paswan C R Patil Ministers of State (Independent Charge) Rao Inderjit Singh Dr. Jitendra Singh Arjun Ram Meghwal Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao Jayant Chaudhary Ministers of State Jitin Prasada Shripad Yesso Naik Pankaj Chaudhary Krishan Pal Ramdas Athawale Ram Nath Thakur Nityanand Rai Anupriya Patel V. Somanna Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani SP Singh Baghel Sobha Krandlaje BL Verma Shantanu Thakur Suresh Gopi Dr L Murugan Ajay Tamta Bandi Sanjay Kumar Kamlesh Paswan Bhagirath Choudhary Satish Chandra Dubey Sanjay Seth Ravneet Singh Drugadas Uikey Raksha Khadse Sukanta Majumdar Savitri Thakur Tokhan Sahu Raj Bhushan Choudhary Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma Harsh Malhotra Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya Murlidhar Mohol George Kurian Pabitra Margherita

President of India Droupadi Murmu administered oath of office to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 72 Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhawan yesterday in presence of some global leaders and people from all walks of life who were invited to the grand ceremony.