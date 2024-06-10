Advertisement
NewsIndia
NARENDRA MODI

Modi 3.0 Cabinet Portfolio Allocation Full List: From Finance To Home, Check Who Got What

Modi Cabinet Portfolio Full List: The BJP has reportedly kept important ministries like Home, Finance, Defence and External Affairs with itself.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 11:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Modi 3.0 Cabinet Portfolio Allocation Full List: From Finance To Home, Check Who Got What

A day after the swearing-in ceremony of the National Democratic Alliance cabinet including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government will today allocate portfolios to its ministers. The BJP is likely to retain key ministries like Home Ministry, Finance, External Affairs and Defence. The NDA allies like the JDS, JDU, LJP-RV and Shiv Sena have also got their share of the ministries as per the alliance deal. 

Of all the allies of the NDA, only NCP-Ajit Pawar was left out of the cabinet as the party rejected the offer of Minister of State with Independent Charge saying it would be a demotion for its candidate Praful Patel. Patel had earlier served as cabinet minister in the UPA government. The BJP has assured the NCP of resolving the issue in the coming days.

Speaking to leaders of the neighbouring countries who attended the swearing-in ceremony, PM Modi said that participation of the foreign dignitaries reaffirm India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy. PM Modi shared his dedication to serving the vast population of India, aiming to propel the nation to greater heights of progress.

"Took oath as Prime Minister at the ceremony earlier this evening. I look forward to serving 140 crore Indians and working with the Council of Ministers to take India to new heights of progress. Congratulations to all those who have taken oath today. This team of Ministers is a great blend of youth and experience, and we will leave no stone unturned in improving the lives of people," said PM Modi in a post on X.

Leaders from India's neighbourhood - Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh joined PM Modi at the stage in Rashtrapati Bhavan after he took oath as the Prime Minister.

Below is the full list of the minister and their cabinet portfolio:

(**This list will be updated once portfolios are allocated)

Minister

Portfolio

Party

Narendra Modi

 

 

Cabinet Ministers

Raj Nath Singh

 

 

Amit Shah

 

 

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

 

 

Jagat Prakash Nadda

 

 

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

 

 

Nirmala Sitharaman

 

 

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

 

 

Manohar Lal

 

 

H. D. Kumaraswamy

 

 

Piyush Goyal

 

 

Dharmendra Pradhan

 

 

Jitan Ram Manjhi

 

 

Rajiv Ranjan Singh

 

 

Sarbananda Sonowal

 

 

Dr. Virendra Kumar

 

 

Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu

 

 

Pralhad Joshi

 

 

Jual Oram

 

 

Giriraj Singh

 

 

Ashwini Vaishnaw

 

 

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia

 

 

Bhupender Yadav

 

 

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

 

 

Annpurna Devi

 

 

Kiren Rijiju

 

 

Hardeep Singh Puri

 

 

Mansukh Mandaviya

 

 

G. Kishan Reddy

 

 

Chirag Paswan

 

 

C R Patil

 

 

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

Rao Inderjit Singh

 

 

Dr. Jitendra Singh

 

 

Arjun Ram Meghwal

 

 

Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao

 

 

Jayant Chaudhary

 

 

Ministers of State

Jitin Prasada

 

 

Shripad Yesso Naik

 

 

Pankaj Chaudhary

 

 

Krishan Pal

 

 

Ramdas Athawale

 

 

Ram Nath Thakur

 

 

Nityanand Rai

 

 

Anupriya Patel

 

 

V. Somanna

 

 

Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani

 

 

SP Singh Baghel

 

 

Sobha Krandlaje

 

 

BL Verma

 

 

Shantanu Thakur

 

 

Suresh Gopi

 

 

Dr L Murugan

 

 

Ajay Tamta

 

 

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

 

 

Kamlesh Paswan

 

 

Bhagirath Choudhary

 

 

Satish Chandra Dubey

 

 

Sanjay Seth

 

 

Ravneet Singh

 

 

Drugadas Uikey

 

 

Raksha Khadse

 

 

Sukanta Majumdar

 

 

Savitri Thakur

 

 

Tokhan Sahu

 

 

Raj Bhushan Choudhary

 

 

Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma

 

 

Harsh Malhotra

 

 

Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya

 

 

Murlidhar Mohol

 

 

George Kurian

 

 

Pabitra Margherita

 

 

President of India Droupadi Murmu administered oath of office to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 72 Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhawan yesterday in presence of some global leaders and people from all walks of life who were invited to the grand ceremony.

