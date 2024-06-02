Modi Accepted That He Has No Evidence Against Me: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is all set to return to Tihar Jail on June 2 as interim bail by the Delhi court for the election campaign ended today. He addressed the press conference on Sunday and said that PM Modi accepted this in front of the country and that he does not have any evidence against me. Reacting to Modi's remark, Kejriwal said that even if he is an experienced thief the PM didn't have any proof against it then how could he arrest without any proof?

"PM Modi said in an interview that I believe that there is no proof or recovery against Kejriwal because he is an experienced thief. Let's assume that I am an experienced thief, you don't have any proof or any recovery against me so you put me in jail without any proof?" he said.

Kejriwal accused PM Modi of orchestrating dictatorship and said that he is going to fight against it and the country can not tolerate this kind of dictatorship.

"I want to say to the people of Delhi that I am going to jail again, not because I have done a scam but because I have raised my voice against dictatorship...PM Modi accepted this in front of the country that he does not have any evidence against me," he further said.

Delhi CM also exaggerated that the court had granted him bail of 21 days for the campaign and he used every single minute for various parties' campaigns. "Supreme Court granted me bail for 21 days to campaign for elections. I want to thank SC for that. Today, I am going to Tihar Jail again. I did not waste even a minute of these 21 days. I did not campaign only for AAP but for various parties," he said.