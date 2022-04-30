'Modi hai, mumkin hai': Chidambaram takes a jibe at Centre over power crisis

New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday (April 30, 2022) took a jibe at the Centre over the power crisis and said that the government has found the "perfect solution" to it which is to cancel passenger trains and run coal rakes.

Attacking the government over the issue, Chidambaram said, "Abundant coal, large rail network, unutilised capacity in thermal plants. Yet, there is acute power shortage. Modi Government cannot be blamed. It is because of 60 years of Congress rule!"

"There is no incompetence in the Ministries of Coal, Railway or Power. The blame lies with past Congress ministers of the said departments!" the former Union minister said in a series of tweets.

"Government has found the perfect solution: cancel passenger trains and run coal rakes! Modi hai, mumkin hai," he added.

Various states reportedly reeled under power shortages on Friday with soaring mercury pushing the demand higher. As a heatwave continued, the country's peak power demand touched an all-time high of 207.11 GW on Friday and the railways cancelled several passenger trains to facilitate coal freight movement.

Aam Aadmi Party and Congress leaders held the Centre responsible for the ongoing power crisis and alleged that logistical support was not being provided for coal distribution to power plants.