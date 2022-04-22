Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a detailed dialogue with British PM Boris Johnson in New Delhi. During the talks, Modi invited the UK to join India's National Hydrogen Mission, reported ANI.

During a joint media address, PM Modi said, “We expressed our commitment to fulfilling promises made during the last COP 26. We invite the UK to join India's National Hydrogen Mission.”

PM Modi also welcomed his UK counterpart and said that Johnson's visit to India during 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is historic.

The prime minister also talked about the crucial Future Trade Deal, which has been one of the prime agendas of Johnson’s two-day visit to India

“Last year we (India-UK) launched a comprehensive strategic partnership. Work on FTA is underway. Talks held on defence sector, trade, climate & energy. Talks also hold on free, open & rule-based Indo-pacific region,”

Reiterating PM Modi’s commitment to India-UK relations, PM Boris Johnson said, “We have had wonderful talks today and have strengthened our relationship in every way. The partnership between India and Britain is one of the defining friendships of our times”

Ahead of the talks, the UK said it will offer India the best of British know-how on building battle-winning aircraft and support the country's requirements for new technology to respond to threats in the Indian Ocean.

In a statement, the British High Commission said the UK will issue an Open General Export Licence (OGEL) to India to cut the delivery period for defence procurement.

The British prime minister arrived in India on Thursday on a two-day visit in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war.

