हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Modi-Johnson talks

Modi-Johnson talks: We invite UK to join India's National Hydrogen Mission, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a detailed dialogue with British PM Boris Johnson in New Delhi. During the talks, Modi invited the UK to join India's National Hydrogen Mission, reported ANI.

Modi-Johnson talks: India invites UK to join India&#039;s National Hydrogen Mission, says PM Modi
File Photo (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a detailed dialogue with British PM Boris Johnson in New Delhi. During the talks, Modi invited the UK to join India's National Hydrogen Mission, reported ANI.

During a joint media address, PM Modi said, “We expressed our commitment to fulfilling promises made during the last COP 26. We invite the UK to join India's National Hydrogen Mission.”

PM Modi also welcomed his UK counterpart and said that Johnson's visit to India during 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is historic.

The prime minister also talked about the crucial Future Trade Deal, which has been one of the prime agendas of Johnson’s two-day visit to India

“Last year we (India-UK) launched a comprehensive strategic partnership. Work on FTA is underway. Talks held on defence sector, trade, climate & energy. Talks also hold on free, open & rule-based Indo-pacific region,”

Reiterating PM Modi’s commitment to India-UK relations, PM Boris Johnson said, “We have had wonderful talks today and have strengthened our relationship in every way. The partnership between India and Britain is one of the defining friendships of our times”

Ahead of the talks, the UK said it will offer India the best of British know-how on building battle-winning aircraft and support the country's requirements for new technology to respond to threats in the Indian Ocean.

In a statement, the British High Commission said the UK will issue an Open General Export Licence (OGEL) to India to cut the delivery period for defence procurement.

The British prime minister arrived in India on Thursday on a two-day visit in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Modi-Johnson talksBoris JohnsonNarendra ModiIndia-UK relationsIndia
Next
Story

​​UPSC CAPF 2022 registration begins on upsconline.nic.in, check how to apply here

Must Watch

PT1M43S

Army saved 16 lives in J&K