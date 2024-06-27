India and Russia are all set to enhance their strategic partnership with a potential visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Moscow in early July. This visit will mark Modi's first trip to Russia in nearly five years and is set to include wide-ranging discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Here are the 7 key aspects of the visit:

1. PM Modi's First Trip To Russia In Five Years

India and Russia are considering the possibility of a brief visit to Moscow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in early July for wide-ranging talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to diplomatic sources. This would mark Modi's first trip to Russia in nearly five years, with his last visit occurring in 2019 when he attended an economic conclave in Vladivostok.

2. Preparations Underway

Although there is no official confirmation from the Indian side regarding Modi's potential visit, a Kremlin official in Moscow stated that active preparations are ongoing for the trip. Yuri Ushakov, an assistant to the Russian president, confirmed, "We are preparing a visit by the prime minister of India. The dates are yet to be finalized as they are announced by the parties in agreement."

3. Tentative Dates and Schedule

Diplomatic sources revealed that the Indian prime minister's day-long visit is being tentatively planned around July 8, but there is no final confirmation on the date, and various options are still being explored. Modi and Putin are expected to hold the India-Russia annual summit after a three-year hiatus.

4. India-Russia Annual Summit

The India-Russia annual summit, which alternates between the two countries, is the highest institutional dialogue mechanism in their strategic partnership. So far, 21 summits have taken place, with the last one held on December 6, 2021, in New Delhi. During that summit, 28 MoUs and agreements were signed, and a joint statement titled "India-Russia Partnership for Peace, Progress, and Prosperity" was issued.

5. Previous Bilateral Interactions

Prime Minister Modi and President Putin last held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on September 16, 2022. During that meeting, Modi urged Putin to end the conflict in Ukraine, stating, "Today's era is not of war."

6. India's Position on the Ukraine Conflict

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Modi has engaged in several telephonic conversations with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Reflecting its strong ties with Russia, India has not condemned Moscow's invasion and maintains that the crisis should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue. Additionally, India's import of Russian crude oil has significantly increased despite the G7 price cap and growing Western discontent.

7. Upcoming Engagements

The Kremlin's comments on preparations for Modi's visit come as the Indian prime minister decided to skip the SCO Summit in Kazakhstan from July 3 to 4. Russia is set to host the annual BRICS summit in October, and Russian officials hope for Modi's participation. Russia has been a longstanding and reliable partner for India, with the development of India-Russia relations being a key pillar of India's foreign policy.