NewsIndia
MOHAMMED ZUBAIR

Mohammed Zubair, Alt News co-founder, gets interim bail for five days in UP case

A vacation bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshari issued notice on Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's plea and listed it for further hearing before a regular bench.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 02:06 PM IST
  • The Supreme Court granted five-day interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair
  • The bail was granted in connection with an FIR lodged in the Sitapur dist of UP for allegedly outraging religious sentiments
  • A vacation bench issued notice on Zubair's plea and listed it for further hearing before a regular bench

Trending Photos

Mohammed Zubair, Alt News co-founder, gets interim bail for five days in UP case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted five-day interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in connection with an FIR lodged in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious sentiments. A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshari issued notice on Zubair's plea and listed it for further hearing before a regular bench.

It clarified that its interim bail order is with respect to the FIR lodged in Sitapur and has nothing to do with a case registered against him in Delhi. The bench restrained Zubair from posting anything on Twitter with regard to the case and asked him not to leave the jurisdiction of Delhi.

Also read: India dismisses Germany’s criticism over fact-checker Zubair's arrest, says ‘avoid uninformed comments’

An FIR was lodged against Zubair in Uttar Pradesh under IPC section 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and section 67 of the IT Act here on a complaint by Hindu Sher Sena Sitapur district president Bhagwan Sharan on June 1.

Also read: Mohammed Zubair's bail plea rejected by Delhi court, remanded to 14-day judicial custody

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Yeh Dil Maange More..' Day to remember Captain Vikram Batra
DNA Video
DNA: Why insult Hindu gods in the name of freedom of expression?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What the full timeline of the Nupur Sharma controversy says?
DNA Video
DNA: How much do you know about PFI?
DNA Video
DNA: VIVO -- Chinese company caught in tax evasion, ED takes big action
DNA Video
DNA: What facilities government has provided in lieu of taxes?
DNA Video
DNA: Are you satisfied with roads full of potholes?