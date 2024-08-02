New Delhi: Days after the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants due to flooding in the basement of Rau’s IAS Coaching Centre, several study circles have stepped forward to support the bereaved families. Numerous institutes have offered free classes to Rau’s students and financial aid to the victims' families. Vikas Divyakirti of Drishti IAS has pledged Rs 10 lakh in financial assistance for each family. Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has proposed a distinctive plan to honor the memory of the three aspirants. This comes amid backlash against coaching institutes, with students voicing concerns about high fees, unsafe environments, and exploitation.

On July 27, Shreya Yadav from Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalwin from Ernakulam, Kerala, lost their lives when the basement library of Rau’s IAS Coaching Centre, which was operating illegally, flooded following heavy rainfall in Delhi.

Delhi Mayor’s Proposal

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has directed officials to establish four libraries in honor of the three UPSC aspirants who perished in the Rajinder Nagar basement flood on July 27.

In a post on X, Oberoi stated, "I propose that at least four public libraries be constructed by the MCD in the names of the deceased students at four locations: Rajendra Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Patel Nagar, and Ber Sarai."

Support From Other Coaching Classes

Vajiram & Ravi announced that it will voluntarily admit students of Rau’s IAS Study Circle completely free of cost. The institute has also declared a Rs 10 Lakh financial help to the victims’ family.

Next IAS has announced it will provide Rs10 lakh each to the families of the three deceased students. Additionally, they will offer free classes for the remainder of Rau’s IAS current session.

SriRam IAS has also pledged Rs10 lakh in financial assistance to each of the three victims of the Rau's IAS incident and to the family of Nilesh Rai, who died from electrocution in Laxmi Nagar, Delhi. They have also extended an invitation for Rau's IAS students to use their classrooms and libraries as needed.