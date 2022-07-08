New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday (July 8) issued a summon to Poonam Jain, jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s wife, in connection with a money laundering case. As per an ED official, Poonam Jain has been asked to appear before the investigation officer at the ED headquarters in Delhi on July 14 during the extraction of data from the devices seized earlier during the searches, officials were cited by PTI.

The development comes after the senior AAP leader and Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). On July 1, the central agency had apprehended two associates of Satyendar Jain –Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain-- after questioning.

An FIR was filed by the CBI in 2017 under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against Jain, his wife Poonam, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain. The CBI had accused Jain, his wife and others of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Earlier on June 6, the ED had seized 2.85 crore cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from the aides of the jailed AAP minister during raids conducted at various places across Delhi and the National Capital Region. Many incriminating documents and digital records were also recovered during these raids.

Earlier on June 27, a special CBI court had extended the judicial custody of Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain by two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court Thursday had rejected a plea by former BJP MLA Nand Kishore Garg seeking suspension of Satyendar Jain as a cabinet minister in the Delhi government. Dismissing the plea, a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said, "We know our limitations. We have to obey the statutes, rules, and notifications. We cannot travel beyond that. We are not the lawmakers."

(With agency inputs)