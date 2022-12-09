topStoriesenglish
Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut appears before court, matter adjourned to Jan 24

It was his first appearance before special judge RN Rokade after being granted bail in the case on November 9.

Last Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 10:10 PM IST

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday appeared before a special court here in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project in the metropolis. It was his first appearance before special judge RN Rokade after being granted bail in the case on November 9.

As per his bail conditions, Raut is required to attend the hearings of the case, which at present is in the stage of hearing before framing of charges.
The court on Friday adjourned the matter to January 24. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested the Rajya Sabha MP in August this year for his alleged role in financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

