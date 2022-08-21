Mathura's famous snatcher monkeys have done it again - this time with the city's ministerial chief. Yes, the notorious monkeys of Mathura - the birthplace of lord Krishna - today snatched the spectacles of District Magistrate Navneet Chahal.



DM Mathura Navneet Singh Chahal and SSP Vrindavan had reached Mathura's Banke Bihari temple to probe the stampede incident on the occasion of Janmashtami. While the DM was inspecting the routes leading to the temple, a monkey appeared from nowhere and snatched his spectacles. The cops had to go through immense struggle to get the spectacles back.



Hundred of locals gathered on the spot after the snatching. Some people, who were on the spot, recorded videos of the incident. One such video is going viral on social media.

Monkey snatching belonging common in Mathura



The incident related to monkeys are not new in Mathura and Vrindavan. The monkeys - expected to be several hundreds in numbers - injure people everyday here. There have been deaths and grave injuries due to monkey menace in the city. It is very common that monkeys would snatch a passerby's belonging in Mathura. Some locals even claim that these monkeys are trained by local gangs who feed them in lieu of snatching people's belongings.



DM Navneet Chahal was probing stampede incident at Bankey Bihari temple



DM Navneet Chahal was on the spot for an investigation into the Bankey Bihari temple stampede incident. Two devotees were killed and seven others injured in the incident that took place in early hours of Saturday. The cause of death was suffocation due to a heavy rush during the 'mangala aarti'."

