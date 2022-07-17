Monkeypox in India: How is govt planning to deal with new virus, read here

Monkeypox: As India reported its first confirmed case of the Monkeypox virus, which wreaked havoc across the globe, it becomes important for the government to take some necessary immediate steps to prepare the healthcare staff for the new infection. Due to a lack of information and experience regarding new viruses, almost all the countries including India witnessed chaos and unprecedented pressure on the health infrastructure. Look like India has learned from its mistake and horrendous experiences from the Covid-19 pandemic and thus began imparting extensive training for doctors and officials of local bodies as well as help desks in all the international airports to deal with monkeypox.

Here are some significant steps were taken by the Kerala govt to curb Monkeypox

Help desks at Kerala airports

Kerala has reported one confirmed and one suspected case of the Monkeypox infection so far, thus, it is highly signifcant to curb the entry of the virus from all the international points.

Giving details of the intensified preventive measures, State Health Minister Veena George said help desks have been started at Thiruvananthapuram, Cochin, Kozhikode and Kannur International airports.

The help desks, manned by trained personnel, would help detect symptoms of monkeypox in those coming from abroad, provide them with expert care and would also be used for the resolution of queries, the Minister said in a release.

The Monkeypox help desk contact numbers

Call Disha 104, 1056, 0471 2552056 immediately if you notice any symptoms, the Kerala health minister said.

Isolation for those returning from abroad with symptoms

Apart from this, those returning from countries where monkeypox was reported in the last 21 days and are showing symptoms like fever, rash, or blisters, headache, body aches, muscle pain, sore throat, and difficulty in swallowing food should contact the help desks at the airports, the release said.

The Minister further said in the release that isolation systems have been set up in the districts and those showing symptoms should stay at home in a ventilated room for 21 days.

During this period, they should not come in close contact with pregnant women, children, or immuno-compromised people in the house, the release said.

Special training for medical staff

The Kerala government In collaboration with the Centre has also organised a training programme for 1,200 government and private sector doctors in addition to an extensive training programme for monkeypox prevention.

The training would be provided to doctors in private hospitals, private practitioners and doctors in the field of AYUSH in collaboration with the Indian Medical Association, it said.

Besides that, training is also being organised for the employees of the local i

She had also said random samples would be tested to ascertain whether anyone else was infected.

After the first case of monkeypox in the country was reported from Kerala on Thursday, a central team had been sent to the State.

The first case is that of a Keralite who returned from the UAE on July 12.

(With PTI inputs)