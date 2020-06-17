Monsoon reaches some more parts of West MP, East MP, East Uttar Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (June 16) said that monsoon has further reached some more parts of West Madhya Pradesh, most parts of East Madhya Pradesh and some more parts of East Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD also said that northern limit of monsoon is passing through Kandla, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat; Indore, Raisen, and Khajuraho in MP and Fatehpur, and Bahraich in UP.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over East Uttar Pradesh & neighbourhood and extends upto 3.6 km above mean sea level and a trough runs from northwest Rajasthan to the cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh across south Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh and extends upto 0.9 km above mean sea level," said the IMD.

Under the influence of these two systems, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Konkan, Goa, and over central Maharashtra during the next two days.

"Rainfall intensity over East India is likely to increase and isolated heavy to very rainfall is likely over the region during 17th-19th June, 2020 and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely to continue over Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura & Mizoram during next 5 days with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over west Assam & Meghalaya during next 3 days," said the IMD.