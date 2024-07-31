Everyone plans to travel during the rainy season. In such a situation, if you are newly married, you can also visit this beautiful place. Shillong is considered the best place for couples. The beauty this place holds is worth visiting. If you are planning to spend some quality time with your loved one then this is definately the place you should visit.





Shillong is the capital of Meghalaya, which is famous for its natural beauty. It is also known as the Scotland of India. The hills, dense forests, waterfalls and lakes present here add to the beauty of your trip. Every year thousands of people visit here. Some come with their families, others come to enjoy the trip with their friends.There are many trekking routes near Shillong where you can enjoy the lush green nature. You can also enjoy adventure sports like rafting, boating and paragliding in Shillong. You can buy furniture, clothes and many more for your partner from the markets in Shillong.Also, you can visit many religious places here. The forests around Shillong are considered the best places for camping. Here you can spend some beautiful moments with your partner. There are many beautiful places here that will win your heart like Elephanta Falls, Sweet Falls, etc.You can also visit the beautiful gardens here. Like Hidden Park, Paul Lowe Botanical Garden, etc. If you want to spend the night sitting under the stars with your loved one, all these places are nothing less than heaven.To reach Shillong, you can fly to Shillong Airport from the nearest airport. It is 30 km away from the city, after reaching there you can easily take a taxi and visit the nearby places. Alternatively, you can also reach Shillong Guwahati by road.You can go to Shillong any time of the year. The climate there is always pleasant. As soon as you reach Shillong, you will find plenty of hotels to stay at. You can book any hotel according to your budget. Trust me, this place can be the perfect place to visit with your partner.