Months After NCP Split, Ajit Pawar Clarifies Reasons For Joining BJP-Led NDA

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took to X social media to clarify his choice of joining the BJP. Taking to social media, Hinting towards Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar said that his decision to join the NDA was not meant to disrespect elders. Ajit said that he found similarities in his working style with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"I have taken my own role intending to complete the development works without any compromise with an ideology and objective...I found the development work being done in this country under the leadership of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to be important. I liked their qualities like sharp leadership and correct decision-making process. My working style and theirs are very similar. I have no intention of disrespecting elders," he said.

Ajit said that he intends to reach out to the state citizens to clarify his exact position on joining hands with the NDA. He also said that his decision to join hands with the BJP was aimed at providing basic and fundamental facilities to the people of Maharashtra. He contended that the decision was not meant to backstab the party and its leaders but to work for the overall development of the state.

Earlier, addressing a farmers' rally in Baramati, he said that a vast majority of the Indian population wants to see Narendra Modi become the Prime Minister once again. "More than 65 per cent of people want Narendra Modi to be PM again. In the coming days, I'll work hard and everyone will be surprised. The Mahayuti (ruling alliance) will work together to ensure NDA wins 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls," he asserted. Ajit Pawar also asked his supporters not to make statements that would create rifts or hurt any segment.

Ajit Pawar's statement can be seen as an attempt to lure the NCP voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. He had joined the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra splitting from the Nationalist Congress Party then led by Sharad Pawar in July last year. The Election Commission of India recently allocated the NCP name and symbol to the Ajit Pawar faction while NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar name to the faction led by Sharad Pawar.

By telling the voters that he neither disrespected Sharad Pawar nor backstabbed him, Ajit Pawar is trying to retain the NCP voters who might shift to Sharad Pawar faction due to the narrative. If Ajit Pawar manages to retain the support of even half the NCP voters, then the combined votes of BJP and Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde faction may ensure victory of candidates belonging to his faction.