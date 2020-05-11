More than 20 injured in car-truck collision in Maharashtra's Nashik

Nashik: Three trucks carrying migrant workers and a car collided at Chandwad Ghat in Nashik district, Maharashtra on Monday (May 11, 2020). More than 20 people got injured in the incident that happened at around 8 am.

The accident happened after a car in Chandwad Ghat suddenly reduced its speed because of which the trucks behind lost control and collided with the vehicle.

After the incident took place there was a long traffic jam on Chandwad Ghat road and the ambulance took about 45 minutes to reach the accident spot.

Meanwhile, the local police rushed to the spot after hearing of the incident and the injured were admitted to the primary health center of Umana.

There were more than 30 people who were travelling in these trucks which were going towards UP and MP.

(Further details awaited)