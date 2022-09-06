NewsIndia
ANUBRATA MONDAL

More TROUBLE for Anubrata Mondal, CBI collects property-related documents from his ACCOUNTANT

Cow Smuggling Case: The CBI first called Anubrata Mondal's accountant, Manish Kothari, after raiding Bolpur on August 17. The investigators questioned him for two hours that day. Then the CBI questions Manish about the property account of Anubrata's daughter Sukanya.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 01:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Officials of several state-owned banks in Siuri and Bolpur were summoned to the Nizam Palace on Monday.
  • According to sources, the bank account information of the Trinamool leader's close associates was searched.
  • According to a sources, more assets were found after questioning Anubrata Mondal's accountant.

Trending Photos

More TROUBLE for Anubrata Mondal, CBI collects property-related documents from his ACCOUNTANT

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has traced more properties of Mamata Banerjee's 'BAHUBALI' leader, Anubrata Mondal. According to sources, the investigators got this information after questioning Anubrata's personal accountant, Manish Kothari. Manish was summoned to the Nizam Palace on Monday. According to a CBI source, various information and documents were taken from him there. After being arrested in the case of a cow smuggling case, the investigators started searching for the property of Anubrata and his relatives. In that investigation, it was reported that moveable and immovable property not commensurate with the income of several persons was found. 

Officials of several state-owned banks in Siuri and Bolpur were summoned to the Nizam Palace on Monday. According to sources, the bank account information of the Trinamool leader's close associates was searched. Manish Kothari was also called. According to sources, more assets were found after questioning Anubrata's accountant. However, nothing is known about the nature or amount of that property.

It is to be noted that the CBI first called Anubrata's accountant, Manish, after raiding Bolpur on August 17. The investigators questioned him for two hours that day. Then the CBI questions Manish about the property account of Anubrata's daughter Sukanya. Because the particular money was not found in Anubrata's bank account. There were no transactions in those accounts. After that, Manish's house was also searched. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 05, 2022
DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints