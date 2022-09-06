The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has traced more properties of Mamata Banerjee's 'BAHUBALI' leader, Anubrata Mondal. According to sources, the investigators got this information after questioning Anubrata's personal accountant, Manish Kothari. Manish was summoned to the Nizam Palace on Monday. According to a CBI source, various information and documents were taken from him there. After being arrested in the case of a cow smuggling case, the investigators started searching for the property of Anubrata and his relatives. In that investigation, it was reported that moveable and immovable property not commensurate with the income of several persons was found.

Officials of several state-owned banks in Siuri and Bolpur were summoned to the Nizam Palace on Monday. According to sources, the bank account information of the Trinamool leader's close associates was searched. Manish Kothari was also called. According to sources, more assets were found after questioning Anubrata's accountant. However, nothing is known about the nature or amount of that property.

It is to be noted that the CBI first called Anubrata's accountant, Manish, after raiding Bolpur on August 17. The investigators questioned him for two hours that day. Then the CBI questions Manish about the property account of Anubrata's daughter Sukanya. Because the particular money was not found in Anubrata's bank account. There were no transactions in those accounts. After that, Manish's house was also searched.